One dead after apartment fire in Galax

GALAX, Va. – A man is dead following a fire at an apartment complex in Galax on Tuesday, the Galax Police Department said.

Authorities said they received a report of a structure fire at Harmony Village Apartments in Galax around 2:56 a.m. on Tuesday. Galax Police Department quickly arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke coming from an upstairs unit. They were initially unable to make entry due to the heavy smoke and heat.

GPD said the Galax Fire-Rescue and Galax-Grayson EMS arrived soon after. Galax Fire-Rescue were able to enter the building, but found 55-year-old David Parnell deceased. The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the single apartment.

Galax Police Department said they are investigating the cause of the fire, but it currently seems it was accidental and associated with the use of an oxygen device.

No other residents were displaced due to the fire.