Local News

Public Hearing set for vape shop ordinance in Roanoke County

Proposed ordinance targets vape shops near schools

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Tuesday to discuss a proposed ordinance from county school officials that would prohibit new vape stores from opening within 1,000 feet of schools.

School officials say the proximity of vape stores to schools has contributed to an increase in student vaping.

“The use of e-cigarettes and vape products among young people has become a significant public health concern,” Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Ken Nicely said in a statement to WSLS-TV. “Youth are more likely to be exposed to vaping when vape shops are located near schools. By limiting the sale of vape products near educational institutions, we can help reduce the exposure and temptation for young people to begin using these harmful products.”

Nicely added that the proposed ordinance aligns with efforts in other communities to protect the health of children and teenagers.

The public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Roanoke County Administration Center. School officials are encouraging parents to attend.

