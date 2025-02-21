Virginia’s Custody Crisis: A WSLS 10 special on parents giving up their kids

This article is part of the WSLS 10 News Special 'Custody Crisis' our continuing coverage of the ‘relief of custody’ crisis and the creative support models giving hope to struggling families.

Parents, voluntarily giving up their kids. It’s a huge problem in Virginia.

It’s called “relief of custody.” Hundreds of the petitions have been filed in just the past five years.

But people don’t realize how big of a problem this is.

“In the western part of the state, we have about 20% of the population, but we have probably close to 50% of the relief of custody petitions filed,” said Renee Brown, the CEO & President of DePaul Community Resources, who is part of an advisory group for the Virginia Commission on Youth to try and solve the issue.

WSLS 10 did a story in the fall and you blew up our social media with questions and comments, so we’re digging into the issue and some solutions.

Join WSLS 10 on Tuesday, February 25 at 5:30 p.m. as we spend 30 minutes taking an in-depth look at what Virginia families are facing and how we got here. You can watch it where you get TV or stream it online.

Insiders: You get a digital exclusive right now! Jenna Zibton sat down with Steven King, a social media influencer. With nearly 7 million followers on TikTok, most of them are unaware of his dark past and the years it took him to heal from childhood trauma. King shares journey from childhood trauma to healing. “The trauma that I lived through is what shaped me into the person that I am today,” he reflected.

You can watch that now here.

