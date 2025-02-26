Pulaski County Plungers brave icy waters for Special Olympics, honoring a late teammate

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A team of brave souls in Pulaski County is preparing to take an icy plunge this weekend—all for a good cause.

Angela Price, a reading specialist at Riverlawn Elementary School, is stepping into the role of team captain for the Pulaski County Plungers at this year’s Polar Plunge fundraiser.

“I have been doing the Polar Plunge for ten years,” Price said.

So far, the team’s nine members have raised $1,500 to support more than 20,000 Special Olympics athletes in Virginia.

“It’s a great cause. So it’s wonderful to support because a lot of the money raised stays in the community. It’s not going off somewhere else, but it’s staying here in the New River Valley. And so it’s directly impacting our students,” Price said.

Normally, the Polar Plunge takes place in the New River at Radford’s Bisset Park, but damage from Hurricane Helene forced the event to relocate to a pool on the field across from the Radford City Administration building.

“I think it’s going to be fun, but I think it’s going to be chilly. I don’t think they’re heating that pool water,” Price said.

However, this year’s event will be missing a longtime leader. Rhonda Johnston, who worked at Pulaski County High School, was the team’s longtime captain before she passed away unexpectedly last year—right before the Polar Plunge.

“She was just always a ray of sunshine. And she drummed up support for the Polar Plunge. And she was also huge in the Special Olympics as a volunteer, too. So what we did is last year, because she then wasn’t with us for the plunge, we all did her picture on a little sign. And so then, when we plunged, we brought her little picture in there with us. And so she was still there with us in spirit to make that an extra special time,” Price said.

Last year, the community raised more than $16,000 in Johnston’s honor, carrying on her love for the Special Olympics—a legacy Price hopes to continue.

“I think one thing that really does keep her memory alive is that people continue from Pulaski,” said Price. “When we’re out there, of course, we’re thinking of her and just the impact that she had so that we’re able to carry on her legacy.”

The Pulaski County Plungers will join others across the state in the annual fundraiser, ensuring that Johnston’s spirit and dedication to the Special Olympics live on.

To donate to the Pulaski County Plungers, click here.