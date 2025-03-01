Red Flag Warning issued for multiple Southwest Virginia counties on Saturday

(Copyright 2025 by the U.S. National Weather Service in Blacksburg - All rights reserved.)

Red Flag Warning issued in Southwest Virginia for the following areas.

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the following counties and cities in our area on Saturday:

Amherst County

Appomattox County

Bedford County

Botetourt County

Campbell County

Charlotte County

Danville

Franklin County

Halifax County

Henry County

Lynchburg

Martinsville

Nelson County

Pittsylvania County

Recommended Videos

The warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., March 1.

The warning was issued due to the strong wind gusts that are expected today, as well as low humidity and dry air. This means there is an enhanced level of fire when burning things outdoors, so it is highly recommended you don’t light any outdoor fires while the warning is in effect.

The NWS has listed the following precautions: