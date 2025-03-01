Red Flag Warning issued for multiple Southwest Virginia counties on Saturday

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the following counties and cities in our area on Saturday:
- Amherst County
- Appomattox County
- Bedford County
- Botetourt County
- Campbell County
- Charlotte County
- Danville
- Franklin County
- Halifax County
- Henry County
- Lynchburg
- Martinsville
- Nelson County
- Pittsylvania County
The warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., March 1.
The warning was issued due to the strong wind gusts that are expected today, as well as low humidity and dry air. This means there is an enhanced level of fire when burning things outdoors, so it is highly recommended you don’t light any outdoor fires while the warning is in effect.
The NWS has listed the following precautions:
- If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.
- Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.
- Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.
- Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.