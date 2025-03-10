Man arrested for malicious wounding after Pulaski stabbing

PULASKI, Va. – A woman was injured, and a man has been arrested after a stabbing incident in Pulaski on Friday.

According to officials, the Pulaski Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence in the 300 block of Washington Square.

Officers were met on the scene by a woman with injuries who was immediately taken to the hospital by ambulance. The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived. He has been identified as Avery Hargrave. Hargrave was found Saturday, he has been arrested for Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released. Anyone with information should contact Sergeant T.P. Croteau at (540)994-8680 or Captain R.E. Riddle at (540)994-8609.