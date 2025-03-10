Skip to main content
Clear icon
61º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man arrested for malicious wounding after Pulaski stabbing

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Pulaski, Pulaski Police Department, Stabbing
Hargrave (Courtesy of Pulaski) (PPD2025)

PULASKI, Va. – A woman was injured, and a man has been arrested after a stabbing incident in Pulaski on Friday.

According to officials, the Pulaski Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence in the 300 block of Washington Square.

Recommended Videos

Officers were met on the scene by a woman with injuries who was immediately taken to the hospital by ambulance. The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived. He has been identified as Avery Hargrave. Hargrave was found Saturday, he has been arrested for Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released. Anyone with information should contact Sergeant T.P. Croteau at (540)994-8680 or Captain R.E. Riddle at (540)994-8609.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Duncan Weigand headshot

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS