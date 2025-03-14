Find your lucky pet with Lynchburg Humane Society’s adoption special

Feelin’ lucky? The Lynchburg Humane Society is holding a St. Patrick’s Day themed adoption special where you could get discounts on a furry new friend.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Feelin’ lucky? The Lynchburg Humane Society is holding a St. Patrick’s Day themed adoption special where you could get a discount on a furry new friend.

From Friday through Monday, March 17, you’ll be able to pick a lucky coin from a pot of gold and get adoption discounts ranging from 25% off to fee-waived.

You won’t be able to use the discount on VIP pets, but you can find a full list of other adoptable pets here. Those that are VIP are marked with a blue indicator.

“We’re excited to have a little fun with this adoption special while also seeing pets go home to their new families,” said Development and Communications Manager, Claire LeFew. “Gold coins in the pot of gold will have 25% off, 50% off, 75% off, and fee-waived on them for adopters to test their luck! No matter what they choose, everyone will be lucky during the special because they’re taking home a new pet to love.”

The Lynchburg Humane Society encourages anyone interested in adopting a pet to visit the Center for Pets on Old Graves Mill Road through Monday.

For questions about any specific pets, reach out to the adoption team at adoption@lynchburghumane.org.