VSP warns of drunk drivers ahead of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

Many people are expected to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all weekend, so the Virginia State Police is urging Virginians to stay safe on the road.

“The safety of our citizens is our top concern. We encourage everyone to take the necessary steps to ensure there is a sober driver during the holiday and every day. By working together, we can keep our roadways safe.” Colonel Matthew D. Hanley, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police

Drunk driving is an issue all year long, but on popular holidays that involve celebration and drinking, drivers should be extra cautious. Driving while under the influence not only puts other lives in danger, but you could face jail time, lose your driver’s license and your vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, car towing, higher insurance rates and lost wages.

VSP had the following points for those wishing to both celebrate and stay safe:

Ensure you have a designated sober driver, a plan to use public transportation or a ride share service BEFORE any drinking begins.

Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Be honest with yourself and know that even if you only plan on having one drink, you should plan on having a designated driver.

Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly. Being under the influence can cause a lack of attention to surroundings and put pedestrians at risk of being hit by a vehicle.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, pull over safely and dial #77 on a cell phone or call 911.

If you know someone who has been drinking and is about to drive, take the keys and make arrangements to get them home safely.

If you are driving, keep an eye out for pedestrians and other vulnerable road users on the roadways.

VSP also said they will be participating in the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, which is a national program that incorporates a three-day statistical counting period that begins at 12:01 a.m., March 15, 2025, and concludes at midnight on March 17, 2025.

Stay safe while driving this weekend!