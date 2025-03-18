Skip to main content
COMING UP: Ribbon-cutting for first Amazon facility in Roanoke set for Tuesday

It’ll be held at 8:45 a.m. and you can watch the entire event live using this article

Tags: Amazon, Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Amazon will be hosting a behind-the-scenes tour and ribbon cutting of its first facility in the Star City on Tuesday.

It’ll be held at 8:45 a.m., and 10 News will be livestreaming the entire event so you can get a first look.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Amazon and Roanoke-area leaders will discuss how Amazon plans to create jobs in the area, foster economic impact and enhance services for customers.

