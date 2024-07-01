Roanoke’s Amazon facility moving along according to schedule

ROANOKE, Va. – Construction is ramping up for the new Amazon facility coming to Blue Hills Drive.

The last-mile delivery facility could mean the Roanoke Valley gets their Amazon packages quicker.

The project is expected to be complete just in time for the holiday rush.

Roanoke’s Economic Development Director Marc Nelson said everything seems to be moving according to schedule, and people are excited.

“It’s a huge service,” Nelson said. “I know in my house it’s very, very popular. I think it’s popular in every household, and it’s a big boost for the region to have that name here as well.”

Nelson said the big name is already drawing the attention of other companies who may want to purchase land in the area.