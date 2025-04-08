Mainspring Recovery opens doors in Lynchburg, offering vital support for addiction

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new facility in Lynchburg is aiming to change lives—one recovery story at a time.

On Tuesday morning, Mainspring Recovery officially opened its doors to the community. The residential facility, located in the heart of Lynchburg, is designed to provide critical support for individuals battling substance use disorder.

“Today we open the door to healing, to second chances, and to a future full of hope,” said David Cassise, executive director of Mainspring Recovery. “Substance use disorder does not discriminate. It touches lives in every neighborhood, every family, and every workplace.”

This is Mainspring’s second location in Virginia. The first opened nearly two years ago in Dumfries. But for CEO and co-founder Yitzy Halon, the mission became deeply personal just before that first facility welcomed its first patients.

“The day before we opened our first facility, my mother called me that morning and told me my brother had taken his own life as a result of his struggles with substance use and mental health,” Halon said.

That tragedy gave Halon’s mission a deeper purpose.

“It really drove home the why for me—the incredible need for the services we provide and why I’m so motivated,” he said.

The Lynchburg facility offers a wide range of services, including individual counseling, group therapy, case management, and withdrawal management. Halon said patients can stay up to 30 days in high-intensity residential care, with the option to transition into low-intensity care for an additional 30 days if approved.

“A person can stay here up to 30 days. If they need more and it’s approved, then they can stay another 30 days in our low-intensity residential,” he explained.

All services are offered on-site. “The people live here, they eat here, they sleep here, they do everything here—which takes them out of the potentially toxic environment that they were once in,” Cassise said.

Cassise added that everything from the calming décor to the wellness spaces was created with purpose.

“The whole facility is designed to support the recovery effort,” he said. “Exercise is very important for recovery. It helps restore some of the neurotransmitters that the drugs were once filling.”

With 111 beds and approximately 30 staff members, the new center is designed to help meet the growing need for recovery services in Central and Southwest Virginia.

To learn more about the services offered at Mainspring Recovery, visit mainspringrecovery.com/services.