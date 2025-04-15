Human remains found on Route 460 identified as Gary Parsons, Appomattox man missing since 2022

APPOMATTOX CO., Va. – The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that human remains that were located on March 19 on Richmond Highway have been positively identified as missing person Gary Joseph Parsons.

Officials say no cause of death was given, which the medical examiner advised is still pending.

As previously reported, 38-year-old Parsons was last seen in May of 2022 riding a BMX-style motorcycle on Route 460 West.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-2666