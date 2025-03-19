Human remains discovered during cold case investigation, according to Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office

APPOMATTOX CO., Va. – The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an investigation into a missing persons cold case Wednesday and found human remains during the investigation, according to ACSO.

ACSO said the human remains were located on Richmond Highway near the intersection of Mountain Cut Road. The remains will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner located in Richmond for identification.

10 News will continue to update this story as we receive more information.