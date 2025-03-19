Skip to main content
Local News

Human remains discovered during cold case investigation, according to Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

APPOMATTOX CO., Va. – The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an investigation into a missing persons cold case Wednesday and found human remains during the investigation, according to ACSO.

ACSO said the human remains were located on Richmond Highway near the intersection of Mountain Cut Road. The remains will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner located in Richmond for identification.

