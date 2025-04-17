Claytor Lake rebounds from Helene storm damage, ready for tourist season

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Claytor Lake, a major economic driver for Pulaski County, has fully reopened for the spring and summer seasons following extensive cleanup efforts after Tropical Storm Helene.

The lake, which typically attracts about 250,000 visitors annually, had faced significant challenges when the tropical storm deposited thousands of pounds of debris into its waters.

“We saw the debris field and we thought this is going to take years,” said Erika Tolbert, Director of Tourism for Pulaski County. “It looked pretty grim in the beginning.”

Tourism Impact and Economic Recovery

The lake’s reopening marks a crucial turning point for local businesses that depend heavily on seasonal visitors. Crystal Smith, General Manager of The Mason Jar, a popular restaurant near the lake, estimates that closure would have cut their summer business by half.

“Lake season is the best,” Smith said, highlighting the venue’s dependence on lake-generated customer traffic.

Restored Natural Beauty

Officials report that the lake has been restored to its original condition, with water clarity exceeding expectations. “We are back and better than ever,” Tolbert said. “The water is so clear, and it gives you a whole new appreciation for the lake itself.”

Summer Events Return

The county plans to maintain its regular schedule of summer activities, including:

Fishing tournaments

Annual Lake Festival

Music Festival

The successful cleanup and reopening represent a significant victory for Pulaski County’s tourism sector. “It plays a huge role in our local economy,” Tolbert emphasized, underscoring the lake’s importance to the region’s economic vitality.

