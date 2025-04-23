WATCH: Child Health Investment Partnership reopens downtown office

ROANOKE, Va – The Child Health Investment Partnership of Roanoke has a brand-new look.

CHIP reopened its renovated office on Third Street earlier today.

CHIP helps to connect families with young children to health resources, manage chronic conditions, and access mental health counseling.

The refreshed space aims to be a more welcoming environment.

“You know we believe at CHIP that whether you’re uninsured, under-insured or even privately insured, you should have a space that reflects your self-worth. I think that’s one of the biggest things that we’re excited about, cause it’s a space that our families really interact with,” said Rachel Hopkins, CHIP’s CEO.

The newly renovated space includes a playroom, library, lactation room and a basement for donations and laundry.