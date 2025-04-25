K-9 Officer Knox Honored in Emotional Farewell Service

ROANOKE, VA – Over the walkie-talkie came the final call: “K-9 Knox... Your watch has ended... Rest easy, we have it from here.”

Knox wasn’t just a K-9—he was an officer, a protector, and a hero. And Friday, the law enforcement family came together to say goodbye.

“Thank you for loving my family. Thank you for keeping me safe. I love you, Knox.”

Knox’s handler, W.R. Frosell, couldn’t bring himself to speak—but his words were read by Chaplain Gareth Stephenson.

A letter full of heartbreak, and love for the partner he lost— even forgiveness for the fellow officer who was behind the wheel in the tragic accident.

“I do not blame my brother for this pain. I’ve come to realize in this job that you will gain and you will lose many friends. And though I’ve lost Knox, I do not want to lose my work partner. Today, I want to publicly say that I have and will continue to forgive my brother for this accident,” Stephenson said.

People like Anne Bosche, who never knew Knox, came to the service anyway—just to say thank you.

“I can’t imagine having to go through something like this, you know, something unexpected. But we do the best we can and move on,” Bosche said.

First responders came from near and far—K-9 teams from across the state stood side by side to honor one of their own.

It was a show of true brotherhood—departments standing shoulder to shoulder, a reminder that in this line of work, no one stands alone.

“When somebody hurts, we all respond. So today, when I walked into the room and saw all the K-9 handlers... You can sit behind a desk, you can stay in your jurisdiction, but what makes it known is when you show up with your presence,” Roanoke Sheriff Antonio Hash said.

Oakey’s Pet Funeral Home reminded everyone that grief has no timeline.

“Shared grief is half grief. It’s losing a family member,” Manager Marjene Schrader

For Knox’s family and colleagues, he’ll live on every day—his sacrifice, his loyalty, and his legacy never forgotten.

“You will be profoundly missed and forever honored,” the dispatcher said during the final call.