Lynchburg Police: one man found dead in malicious wounding investigation

8:15 p.m. UPDATE:

Lynchburg Police say a 25-year-old man is dead.

Investigators says police got a call around 6:43 p.m. concerning a cardiac arrest. As crews were arriving, the call escalated to a chest wound, possibly caused by a firearm.

Lynchburg Police say life-saving measures were attempted, but the victim was pronounced dead on arrival at Lynchburg General Hospital.

The victim has not been identified.

This is an active investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding. The department posted on X around 7:30 Tuesday evening writing:

“LPD is responding to the report of a malicious wounding in the 2000 block of Bedford Ave. Additional info will be shared via a news release as it becomes available.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News on air and online for the latest.