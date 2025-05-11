Last-minute Mother’s Day orders keep local florists busy right up to the final hour

ROANOKE, Va. – May 11 is Mother’s Day, a day when mothers around the world get treated to nice gifts. One of the main gifts, of course, is flowers.

“Flowers are meant to be enjoyed, when we are talking about cut flowers,” Hailey Flood of George’s Flowers said. “They’re meant to be enjoyed for a short amount of time, but to give a lot of color and life is associated with flowers and plants.”

Local florists like George’s Flowers in Roanoke, however, have been getting flooded with orders for flowers all the way until closing time at 2:00 P.M.

“This year we did 650 Mother’s Day orders, deliveries, pickups [with] people coming in and selecting items, so we have had a lot of prep,” Flood said.

That prep time began earlier this week and has helped George’s Flowers stay up to date with their orders while delivering them in a timely manner.

“It is like a flower factory. We put out a lot of orders,” Flood said. “Like I said, we have good organization as far as our systems that are already in place, where we can do it quickly and efficiently.”

Owning and operating a flower shop, even before the Mother’s Day traffic, is difficult on its own. Recent tariffs have increased the difficulty, forcing florists across the country to readjust prices to counter a changing landscape.

“We have had to reassess our price points on things, and things have had to increase as well to make up for that additional price that we’re paying,” Flood said.

Nonetheless, Flood and other staff members pushed through the day, cutting flowers and setting up bouquets up until the last minute, knowing that tomorrow would bring an end to the holiday rush.

“We’re always pretty busy,” Flood said. “Mother’s Day obviously is an uptick but we’re going to get right back on it Monday through Saturday.”