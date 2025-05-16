Crews respond to fire at Westlake Country Club

Scruggs Volunteer Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Westlake Country Club on Friday, joined by several other fire departments.

HARDY, Va. – Scruggs Volunteer Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Westlake Country Club on Friday, joined by several other fire departments.

The fire broke out in the 300 block of Chestnut Drive, with multiple mutual aid departments responding to the call, including:

Recommended Videos

Company 10 Scruggs Volunteer Fire

Company 15 Franklin County Fire-EMS Westlake

Company 9 Burnt Chimney Volunteer Fire

Company 4 Glade Hill Volunteer Fire

Company 12 Hardy Fire (Bedford County)

Company 11 SML Fire Boats (Bedford County)

Company 8 Moneta Fire (Bedford County)

Company 13 Stewartsville Fire (Bedford County)

In addition to the fire crews, rescue and medical units were also at the scene, including Squad 10 Scruggs Rescue and several Franklin County Fire-EMS teams.

No word yet on any injuries. A fire damage estimate has also not been provided.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.