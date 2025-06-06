Bushman family attorney: Roanoke County Schools deny responsibility in 10-year-old’s suicide

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – According to the attorney for Autumn Bushman’s family, Bill Stanley, Roanoke County Public Schools says the district is not responsible for the 10-year-old’s suicide.

The Mountain View Elementary student’s death earlier this year sparked grief, outrage and renewed calls for bullying reform.

Autumn died by suicide in March, after what her family says was ongoing bullying at school. Since then, the Roanoke County Police Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have been investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Attorney and State Senator Bill Stanley, who is representing the Bushman family, tells 10 News he recently obtained school records indicating Autumn was in distress just weeks before she died. One form, filled out by Autumn and dated March 5 — 16 days before her death — outlines that she wanted help dealing with friends, her feelings, other students, and her own choices.

According to Stanley, the school never informed Autumn’s parents about the form or her request for help.

“I’m a little alarmed that they would come out this early and try to say ‘We didn’t do anything wrong.’ When, in fact, the evidence demonstrates—in their own file—that they may not have done enough or at least even the minimum required to protect this young lady,” Stanley said in a phone interview.

Stanley criticized the district’s internal findings as “premature” and “reckless” and said the family is still weighing legal options. No lawsuit has been filed yet, but he says the family has until September to take legal action.

Autumn’s story has sparked a public outcry across the Roanoke Valley and led to renewed scrutiny of the school district’s bullying prevention policies.

WSLS 10 News will continue to follow this developing story and bring you updates on-air and online at WSLS.com.