New Sheetz set to open in Hollins on Wednesday

HOLLINS, Va. – A new Sheetz is set to open its doors to the public in Hollins on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

To celebrate the official opening, the store will offer a full day of free self-serve coffee and fountain drinks.

On Friday, July 18, the new Sheetz location will host a grand opening event featuring multiple prizes, including a grand prize giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. Festivities will kick off outside the store at 9 a.m., with the ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 10:45 a.m.

In honor of the grand opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to Feeding Southwest Virginia, an organization that provides food for residents across 26 counties and nine cities in Southwest Virginia.

If you’d like to give back, you can donate a non-perishable food item to the nonprofit during the celebration.

Those who donate will receive a Sheetz-branded thermal bag—limited to one per customer—while supplies last, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Sheetz will also donate $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Virginia.