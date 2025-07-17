Behind the scenes of local medical teams treating cyclists in USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championship

Roanoke – The 2025 USA Cycling Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships are underway this week in Roanoke, Virginia. Some of America’s top cyclists are competing in the challenging terrain of Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Behind the scenes, it takes a dedicated team of medical professionals to keep riders safe on the trail.

Race medical director Dr. CJ Waasdorp, an emergency and wilderness medicine specialist with Carilion Clinic, said the team is prepared for the types of injuries common in mountain biking.

“We’re expecting a decent amount of crashes, hopefully mostly just some minor road rash, other bone, muscle, joint issues,” Waasdorp said. “Mountain biking tends to be a lot of shoulder and clavicle injuries, probably some lower extremity injuries. We have some folks who are prepared for head and neck injuries, but hoping it doesn’t happen.”

Carilion organized a team of volunteer medical professionals from across the region to staff the event. The main medical tent is located at one of the biggest turns on the course, where crashes are more likely. Additional medical staff are stationed at higher-risk features, including a challenging rock garden section.

John Oney, vice president of sports and sales with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, highlighted the importance of regional partnerships in hosting events like this.

“Carilion Clinic has been one of those fantastic partners that really make this event a safe one, administer all that they need from a treatment perspective for our athletes and really kind of makes everyone feel very comfortable about racing on these trails,” Oney said.

Waasdorp also noted the event serves as a recruiting tool, attracting medical professionals to the area.

“This is a great showcase to be like, this is a lovely place to work. Would you like to come work here and help support our community as well?” he said.

The championship Thursday at Elmwood Park, where elite and pro-level cyclists will compete in the cross-country short track race.