Virginia Commonwealth Games wrap up, Rockingham Royals win bracket

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Virginia Commonwealth Games are wrapping up in Lynchburg.

The games are the largest multisport festival in Virginia, with more than 30 sports and around 10,000 athletes competing throughout the year.

That includes the Rockingham County Royals from Harrisonburg, the defending champs in 10th-grade boys’ basketball. The team’s coach says this year’s games are bittersweet, as the event heads to Richmond next year.

“I think it’s awesome because they do a lot of activities here. I hate to see them leave this city because we’ve been here for so many years in a row, and it’s coming to and end. So we definitely want to end it with a championship here.” Jimmie Harrington, Head Coach of Rockingham County Royals

The Royals won their bracket today, repeating as Commonwealth Games champions.