Parents discuss concerns about social media at Roanoke community panel

ROANOKE, Va. – The link between social media, anxiety, drug use, depression and suicide — that’s what a community panel discussed Tuesday in Roanoke.

About 150 parents, teachers, students, police and elected officials packed the Grandin Theatre for a showing of the documentary Can’t Look Away.

The film delves into the dangers of social media, including drug overdose deaths and suicide among kids and teenagers.

Parents of teenagers and young children who attended the event Tuesday night shared many of the same concerns.

“I just want to make sure as a family, we’re making the best choices for our kids. And as an educator, I’m well-informed and just know what’s out there and what my students are being exposed to,” Stephanie Burris, a parent and educator, said.

Morgan Nichols, a parent and family services professional, added, “Technology is such a blessing, but such a curse, you know? Like right at the same time.”

After the film showing, a panel of experts, including Nancy Hans from the Partnership for Community Wellness and a Roanoke City Police detective, answered questions from the audience. They also discussed ways to limit social media use and the challenges in doing so.