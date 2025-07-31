Celebration of Life Service for Franklin County teacher to be held Sunday

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – Franklin County High School announced Wednesday evening that a celebration of life will be held on Sunday in remembrance of Tony Gill.

Gill, a special education teacher and the head coach of the FCHS Girls’ Basketball Team, was tragically shot and killed at a convenience store in Gretna Sunday.

The Celebration of Life service for Coach Tony Gill will be held Sunday, August 3, 2025, at Faith Fellowship Church. The viewing will be from 1-2 pm, and the service will start at 2 pm.

Gill leaves behind a wife and three children.