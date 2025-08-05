Some schools continue to search for teachers as school year approaches

More than 150 teaching positions remain unfilled across Southwest Virginia as some school districts prepare to welcome students back this week, according to a 2024 Virginia Department of Education report.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin points to the state’s recent 16% teacher salary increase as a key recruitment tool, attracting educators from across the nation.

“They want to teach in a great, great state that prioritizes education,” Youngkin said, highlighting the state’s commitment to education funding.

The salary increases represent significant progress in teacher retention efforts, according to Youngkin. “That has gone a long way in making sure we’re keeping our teachers,” he said.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

However, the National Education Association reports Virginia still ranks in the bottom half of states for average teacher compensation, coming in at 26th overall for average teacher salary

Pulaski County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Graham emphasizes that teaching transcends financial motivation. “I don’t think that any educators get into this profession to make a ton of money. It’s a calling for us and we want to make a difference in the lives of children,” Graham said.

Graham’s district exemplifies a positive trend. After struggling to find licensed teachers in recent years, Pulaski County schools will start the academic year with zero teacher vacancies.

“It is a really, really big deal for us and we take that really close to the heart,” Graham said, attributing part of their success to enhanced county marketing efforts. “Some of the successes that we’ve had over the last two years have drawn people to our county.”

The staffing situation varies across Southwest Virginia districts. Pulaski County and Danville and Salem City Schools report full staffing levels, while Roanoke City Schools and Franklin County continue to work on filling remaining vacancies.