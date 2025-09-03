23-year-old arrested in connection with online marketplace robbery in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced Wednesday that it had arrested a man in connection with a robbery in Northwest Roanoke Aug. 17.

According to officials, the robbery occurred at 6:11 p.m. in the 600 block of Westwood Boulevard. The victim reported that he brought a luxury item to meet with a potential buyer from an online market platform when the buyer pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the item. The victim complied and the suspect ran from the meeting.

The investigation identified 23-year-old Dashawn Zykee Lambert, of Roanoke as the suspect and he was arrested and charged with robbery. Officials say additional charges are forthcoming as the investigation continues.

The Roanoke Police Department encourages the community to use designated Safe Exchange Zones if meeting up with people to complete transactions from online market platforms. These designated areas serve as a safe place for people to exchange goods or money in order to prevent pre-staged robberies. RPD also strongly encourages the public to be especially wary of meeting people who refuse to meet at a Safe Exchange Zone location.that