Dollywood’s Harvest Festival underway, introducing new ‘Candy Corn Country’

Pigeon Forge – Dollywood’s 40th anniversary season continues with the Harvest Festival which celebrates the beauty of fall with thousands of carved pumpkins, spirited performances from talented singers and the fun of Great Pumpkin LumiNights.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which has been named the best theme park harvest event in the world, features elaborate displays that are fun for every member of the family. Creative culinary items, accomplished artisans and fall fun in the Smokies make this a picture-perfect time to enjoy Dollywood.

Dollywood remains one of Southwest Virginia’s favorite vacation spots, and this time of year Dollywood fans can experience the theme parks Harvest makeover.

“Think giant pumpkins and giant candy corn because we have a brand new area as part of the Harvest Festival called Candy Corn Country, which is so cute,” said Dollywood spokesperson Ellen Liston. “Folks on our special events team, along with Dolly, come up with the cutest ideas that seems so simple, but they when they put them into place, and it’s just amazing.”

New this year, the Country Fair section of the theme park has been transformed into Candy Corn Country.

“The country fair area has now become a giant candy corn patch. So the corn stalks are made of candy corn. The carrot patch is made of candied corn. And of course, there’s some candy corn treats along the way as well. I mean, we couldn’t have candy corn there and not have it on the menu for several things,” Liston said.

During the day, guests can enjoy harvest-themed culinary creations and picture-perfect photo ops with more than 12,000 pumpkins throughout the park. By night, the pumpkins come to life, thanks to the park’s award-winning Great Pumpkin LumiNights. Dollywood theme park is open daily from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. during the Harvest Festival.

Several headline artists visit the park during the festival including Rhonda Vincent & The Rage (Oct. 5-7; Oct. 13-14), Emily Ann Roberts (Oct. 8-12) and Dailey & Vincent (Oct. 15-19).

For more information about Dollywood’s Harvest Festival, visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.