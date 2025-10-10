Police make arrest after deadly shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A deadly shooting occurred on Wednesday just before 9 p.m. in Lynchburg near 12th and Pierce Streets. Police confirm the victim is 45-year-old Anthony Cupec, and the man accused of shooting him is behind bars.

“Upon arrival, they were quickly able to determine there was an altercation between two individuals,” John Hartzell, the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) Communications Manager, told 10 News. “One individual produced a handgun and fired at the other.”

The victim, 45-year-old Anthony Cupec, was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The suspect, 43-year-old Larry Kersey, fled the scene in a black sedan. Police tracked him down early Thursday morning on White Oak Drive. He is now facing three charges, including murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“The Lynchburg Police Department began their investigation by collecting video footage in the area,” Hartzell said. “We thank our community partners and community members.”

10 News received security footage from Lynchburg Peacemakers. The owner, Shaw Hunter, says his cameras show two men, one gave the other a brief case, then appeared to “steal it back” and he says when victim, Cupec, tried to get the briefcase again, that is when he was shot. Hunter and Peacemaker Information Technology Director, Mike Little, says LPD detectives contacted them for the footage.

“If we can’t prevent it, at least we can capture it to where the police can apprehend these individuals that are out here in the street,” Hunter said.

Hunter says he started helping to put cameras up around Lynchburg after another incident involving 6-year-old Kingston Campbell was shot and killed in 2023.

“That’s where it all sparked from, from Kingston. And since then, these cameras have been effective in catching and apprehending people. The police have been requesting camera footage more now than ever.”

Police say this is still an ongoing investigation and ask anyone with information to contact LPD Detective Donellan at (434) 473-1704 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Police say anonymous tips can be submitted online at http://p3tips.com.