Roanoke Police arrest two teens in connection with string of robberies

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police announced Tuesday that they had arrested two teenagers in connection with multiple robberies throughout Roanoke.

According to officials, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on Oct. 23 after they were found squatting in an old railroad car.

The investigation began after a robbery was reported in the 700 block of Brandon Avenue Southwest on Oct. 19. Photos of the suspect were shared on Facebook and the media, and RPD received numerous tips that led investigators to a railroad car.

The 16-year-old is charged with the Brandon robbery and another business robbery in the 2000 block of Colonial Avenue Southwest on Oct. 22.

The 17-year-old is charged with two gas station robberies, one in the 800 block of Tazewell Avenue Southeast on Aug. 30 and the other in the 1800 block of Memorial Avenue Southwest on Oct. 11.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials say additional charges are expected.