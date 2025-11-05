Multiple fire departments responding to brush fires in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Botetourt County Fire EMS personnel and the Virginia Department of Forestry are responding to multiple brush fires in the county this afternoon, with assistance from Blue Ridge, Eagle Rock, Fincastle, and Troutville Volunteer Fire Departments. Crews are responding to active incidents in multiple areas of Botetourt County, including the Blue Ridge and Oriskany areas.

Dry conditions and shifting winds are contributing to higher fire danger today, and even small fires may spread quickly under these conditions. Botetourt County fire departments are urging residents to refrain from outdoor burning until conditions improve.

Recommended Videos

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.