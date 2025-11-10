Presidential fitness test returns to Virginia: schools to implement by 2026-2027 school year.

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia plans to bring back the infamous presidential fitness test, possibly as soon as 2026.

The test, which stopped being mandatory in 2012, is set to return after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order on Election Day to reinstate it in Virginia schools.

“We must provide our students with opportunities to practice these critical skills—strategic thinking, resilience, adaptability, and confidence—so they are equipped and empowered to navigate the challenges of life,” Youngkin said.

This move follows former President Donald Trump’s reinstatement of the presidential fitness test with his own executive order in July.

But how does it work? Historically, there is the one-mile run, measured sit-ups, the sit-and-reach for flexibility, measured pull-ups, and the shuttle run to test speed. Scores are compared to national standards based on age and gender. Students who perform in the top 15 percent earn the Presidential Physical Fitness award. However, standards could change with the executive order.

10 news reporter Bella Walser, who tried the test, said, “I struggled to run one mile, I did not complete any pull-ups, I got to 10 push-ups and I completed about 40 crunches and 45 sit-ups. Moral of the story, it was challenging and I broke a sweat.”

But will students be sweating their way through this test anytime soon? Roanoke City Public Schools said, “School divisions are currently awaiting additional guidance to ensure implementation is in line with expectations.”

The community is split on the test’s return. Some believe it will boost fitness, while others say it’s an outdated idea that might leave some kids out.

“I kind of enjoyed it and I got kind of sad when they took it away,” local lacrosse coach, Alec Kendrick, said.

Virginia Resident, Jeri Phillips added, “I don’t think I like a standardized test for physical fitness because I think everyone is built differently, everyone’s abilities are different and I don’t think children should be made to feel inadequate because of what they can and can’t do. ”

Roanoke resident, Chris, expressed support: “It’s like who can do the most laps, who can beat their friends and do all this? So I think it’s great we’re beginning it back.”

And Kendrick added, “I think it is really good for kids especially with me being a coach and seeing how kids are very sedentary now.”

The executive order says schools should start the test by the 2026-2027 school year and have it fully in place by July 2027. It also says the Virginia Department of Education should establish a Presidential Fitness Test Task Force by the first of January in 2026.

With Democrat Abigail Spanberger set to become governor in 2026, it’s unclear if she will keep the order or make changes. As always, updates will be provided.