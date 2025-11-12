Delayed SNAP benefits leave Roanoke’s vulnerable residents in financial limbo

ROANOKE, Va. – As the government shutdown continues, Roanoke residents dependent on SNAP benefits are facing significant challenges with delayed payments and uncertain futures.

Leslie McLea, a 67-year-old Roanoke SNAP recipient who is homebound, didn’t receive her expected VENA payment - a program designed to deliver a quarter of SNAP benefits during the first week of November.

“I’m 67 years old, I’m tired of the fight, I don’t want to fight it anymore, but if we don’t fight it and keep trying, I hate to even say it, but we could be out on the street,” McLea said.

When seeking alternative assistance through Virginia’s 211 hotline, operators suggested the Local Office on Aging’s home-delivered meals program in Roanoke. However, McLea had already explored this option and found she didn’t qualify. Her current support amounts to just half a bag of groceries with limited supplies.

“We discuss making these things, how long it’s gonna stretch, what’s it gonna cost, it’s very detailed, and that’s the only way we’re surviving at this moment,” McLea explained.

The situation highlights a broader issue of strained local resources. McLea emphasized that her story represents just one of many similar situations across the community.

“I’m just one voice, just one, out of all those people that are out there who have their own story, some are worse, some are not, but they’re struggling just to live,” she said.

The frustration among benefit recipients is evident. As McLea put it, “It sucks to be you” is the attitude we feel and we see all the time."

Relief in Sight, But Future Uncertain

The Virginia Department of Social Services has announced that partial SNAP benefits for November will be distributed on Thursday, November 13. Recipients who didn’t receive their VENA payment can expect their benefits by Saturday, November 15.

However, this solution only addresses November’s benefits, and uncertainty remains about SNAP benefit distribution in the coming months as the government shutdown continues.

Those experiencing similar challenges with SNAP benefits are encouraged to comment or contact 10 News to share their stories.