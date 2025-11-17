Over 100 dogs rescued from unsafe living conditions in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Over 100 dogs were rescued from neglectful and unsafe living conditions in Martinsville on Friday, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, the HCSO Animal Services Unit conducted a welfare check on the animals and occupants of a residence on the 100 block of Winnie Lane.

Authorities said that upon arrival, a large number of dogs were found outside the residence, both in kennels and within a fenced area. Deputies then proceeded to conduct a welfare assessment inside the building.

Once inside, deputies found “extremely hazardous and unsanitary living conditions.” They said large amounts of animal feces and urine soiled much of the floor, presenting a serious health and safety concern for both the animals and the individuals in the home. As a result, the deputies determined the animals required immediate removal.

The HCSO Animal Services Unit was assisted by the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA and the Henry County Animal Shelter in capturing, removing, and transporting the dogs from the home. The operation lasted from Friday afternoon into around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. The owner voluntarily surrendered the animals.

Authorities said 106 dogs of varying breeds and ages were taken from the area. Currently, authorities are working with the Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office on the next course of action and possible charges.

Due to the sheer number of seized dogs, the Henry County Animal Shelter is unable to house all the animals, so the following organizations around the commonwealth assisted with their intake, evaluation, and placement:

Old Dominion Humane Society

Lynchburg Humane Society

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

They Rescue Us Rescue

Operation Paws for Homes

Daisy’s Legacy

Remy’s Reign

Doggone Happy Rescue

Authorities thanked the organizations for their support, as well as all others who helped in ensuring the care these animals deserve.

“This was one of the largest animal rescue operations our agency has ever undertaken. I am extremely proud of the professionalism and dedication shown by our deputies, animal services staff, and every partnering rescue organization. Their teamwork ensured that more than one hundred animals were removed safely and humanely. We are sincerely grateful for the assistance provided by our community partners and volunteers.” Sheriff Wayne Davis

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.