Suspect in custody following shots fired in Southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department said a suspect was in the hospital and is in custody following a shooting incident that occurred in the Parkview Court neighborhood in Southeast Roanoke on Wednesday.

According to officials, a driver was shooting at another driver and then crashed in the area of Greenbriar Avenue Southeast, not far from the Neighborhood Walmart.

Officials said there are no gunshot victims but police are looking for a second vehicle involved in the incident and asking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying that vehicle.