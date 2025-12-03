Help brighten holidays for seniors in Roanoke, Lynchburg with the “Karis Christmas for Seniors” program

ROANOKE, Va. – Karis Care Services is bringing holiday cheer to seniors in both the Roanoke and Lynchburg areas with its annual “Karis Christmas for Seniors” programs.

Now in its 22nd year in Roanoke and 21st year in Lynchburg, the initiative supports nearly 1,500 seniors.

Recommended Videos

For over two decades, Karis Care Services, a home health care service, has partnered with local agencies and organizations to collect names and simple wish lists from seniors receiving services. Many of these seniors face the holidays alone, and without this program, they might not receive a gift at all, the organization said.

How you can help

Tags with seniors’ names and wishes are placed on public Christmas trees throughout both areas. Residents can “adopt” one or more seniors by selecting a tag, purchasing gifts from the wish list, and returning the wrapped presents with the tag attached to the original location. Karis Care collects the gifts and ensures they reach the seniors by Christmas Day through the participating agencies.

In Roanoke, over 200 seniors still need to be adopted. Here’s where tags are available:

The Karis office on Peters Creek Road

The Olive Garden Restaurant

The District Vue

The Orchards Apartments

The Cloverdale Post Office

The Dilly Dally in Salem.

In Lynchburg, 150 to 200 seniors remain waiting for adopters. Tags can be found at:

CMA’s Honda of Lynchburg

The Olive Garden Restaurant in Lynchburg

The Karis Office on Langhorne Road.

Bedford residents can also find tags at the Bedford YMCA. The deadline to return gifts has been extended to Monday, Dec. 8.

For more information, contact Betsy Head, owner of Karis Care Services, at 540-966-3399 (Roanoke office) or 434-385-0321 (Lynchburg office).