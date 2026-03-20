Man injured after Roanoke shooting Thursday night, RPD investigating

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced Thursday that a man had sustained non-life-threatening injuries following a reported shooting Thursday night.

According to officials, deputies responded to the Eureka Park area for the reports of a shooting at 8:33 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, they located a man with a non-life threatening gun shot wound in the 1400 block of Orange Ave. NW.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and evidence of a shooting was located in the 1300 block of 14th Street NW.

Officials say to expect a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.