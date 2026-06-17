Gov. Spanberger signs legislation aimed at guaranteeing access to contraception

FILE - Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivers her State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virignia General Assembly at the Capitol, Jan. 19, 2026, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

FAIRFAX CO., Va. – Governor Spanberger’s office announced Wednesday that the governor had signed landmark legislation to protect reproductive freedoms, reaffirm the right to access contraception in Virginia and make sure more women can access critical reproductive healthcare.

At the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial — marking where suffragists were held during the Silent Sentinels demonstrations- Governor Spanberger signed the Right to Contraception Act—Senate Bill 596 and House Bill 6—into law to guarantee the right of Virginia women to access and use birth control. The Governor also signed the Contraception Equity Act —Senate Bill 361 and House Bill 1182— to make sure health insurance plans cover contraception, including over-the-counter medication.

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“Virginia is the only state in the South where a woman has the same freedom to make her own healthcare decisions as she did before The Dobbs decision,” said Governor Spanberger. “Today, we are making sure that is not a matter of political circumstance — it is a matter of law. Because decisions about reproductive care are deeply personal, and they belong to the individuals making those decisions. They do not belong to politicians, not to government officials, and not to whoever happens to be in the Governor’s office on any given day.”

“As soon as the Dobbs decision came down, other forms of medical reproductive healthcare were also at risk,” said Lieutenant Governor Ghazala Hashmi. “Throughout the country, we’ve seen a long and sustained campaign to confuse the public and to obfuscate the fact that reproductive care is essential healthcare. I am proud that I get to stand beside a Governor who understands what this legislation means.”

“The Contraception Equity Act and the Right to Contraception Act have now been signed into law,” said Senator Jennifer Carroll Foy. “These bills ensure that contraception access is protected and reduces the cost barriers to make it more affordable for all. Thank you to the incredible coalition of advocates who are dedicated to standing up for reproductive rights in Virginia.”

“After two vetoes from the previous governor, we now finally have the Virginia Right to Contraception Act,” said Delegate Marcia Price. “With the collective effort and tenacity of advocates, medical providers, legislators, and the Spanberger administration, we are sending a message to every resident that your healthcare decisions are personal and should not include politicians. While some seek to undermine the progress we as a nation have made, we are working to protect your power, rights, and freedoms.”

“Contraceptive healthcare is essential, life-changing treatment, and requiring insurers to cover it is common sense,” said Delegate Josh Thomas. “The Right to Contraception Act and the Contraception Equity Act take critical steps towards ensuring contraception is within reach of all Virginians.”

The Right to Contraception Act prohibits the state government and local governments from passing and enforcing laws that restrict Virginians’ ability to obtain contraceptives — including emergency contraceptives and IUDs. The legislation was previously vetoed by Governor Glenn Youngkin.