38th Annual Salem Fair to return July 1

SALEM, Va. – Nothing quite says summer like heading to the fair and splurging on funnel cakes. The Salem Fair is back for its 38th year, and organizers say it’s America’s largest free gate fair.

It’ll be held from July 1-12 at the Salem Civic Center, and will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. But just a heads-up, gates close at 9 p.m. each night.

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The popular attraction draws in about 250,000 to 350,000 people annually, featuring about 40 rides, more than 30 food vendors and free shows daily. Entry is free, but you’ll need to pay for rides, games, food, and vendors.

Anyone 17 and under needs to be with an adult over 25 who has a valid ID while on the fairgrounds.

You can grab pre-sale ride wristbands for $21 at local Northwest Ace Hardware stores, the Salem Civic Center box office, or online through June 30.

Please note that the area in front of the Salem Civic Center will be closed to vehicles, so it’ll be easier for people to walk between the shuttle bus drop-off and the parking lots.

Pedestrian traffic - Salem Fair (Salem Fair)

For more information on wristband specials and pricing, click here.