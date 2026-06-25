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Boil water notice issued after Covington main line break

Several areas have been affected

10 News Digital Team

(deepblue4you, deepblue4you)

COVINGTON, Va. – A boil water notice has been issued for parts of Covington.

The affected areas include:

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  • S. Howard Ave.
  • S. Franklin Ave.
  • W. Liberty St.
  • W. Parklin Dr.
  • W. River Rd.
  • S. David Ave.
  • S. Dee Ave.
  • W. Ridge St.
  • S. Crawford Ave.

Officials say the advisory is in effect until further notice due to a main water line break off S. Howard Avenue and W. Liberty Street that has caused several areas to lose water or experience low water pressure.

Those affected are asked to boil their water until authorities have sampled the water after the repairs. There could be additional streets impacted in addition to the ones listed above.

When your water supply is shut off or the water pressure drops significantly, the water can become contaminated and unsafe to drink.

The City of Covington urges you not to drink or cook with tap water without boiling it first, and said not doing so could result in stomach or intestinal illness. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, beverages, food preparation, and making ice.

For more information, please contact: City of Covington Public Works at 540-965-6321

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