One hospitalized after malicious wounding in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person was hospitalized after a malicious wounding in Lynchburg early Monday morning, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

The incident happened at approximately 4:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of Langhorne Road. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to police.

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Lynchburg Police says this is believed to be an isolated incident, and the victim and suspect knew each other. There is no threat to the community.

This remains an active investigation.

The Lynchburg Police Department urges anyone with information that may assist in this investigation to contact Detective Donellan at 434-455-6184 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at www.p3tips.com, via the P3 app on a mobile device, or by texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form.