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Person rescued from ravine following ATV accident in Botetourt County

10 News Digital Team

Photo of the ATV crash in the Fincastle ravine. (Copyright 2026 by Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department - All rights reserved.)

FINCASTLE, Va. – A person was rescued on Saturday night following an ATV accident that left them at the bottom of a ravine, Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department said.

FVFD said they were dispatched to the 1700 block of Stone Coal Road around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday for a reported ATV accident with injuries. Upon arrival, they found the ATV and the driver had left the roadway and were at the bottom of a steep ravine. A Stokes basket and a rope rescue system were used to extricate the person from the ravine.

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Authorities said the patient was then transferred to awaiting EMS for treatment and transport.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.