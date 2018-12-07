Roanoke City Police serve meals at Straight Street

Dozens of police officers spent their lunch break serving others at Straight Street.

Roanoke City Police officers volunteered to serve lunch at the nonprofit's monthly downtown prayer meeting Thursday.

Chief Tim Jones opened the meal in prayer as more than 25 uniformed officers prepared plates.

Straight Street has hosted the meeting on the first Thursday of every month for more than nine years.

Thursday, more than 70 community members attended.

The officers plan to volunteer serving food again next year.

