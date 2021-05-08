Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter

Shoppers walk towards a garage after leaving the Aventura Mall where a shooting left three people injured and several suspects in custody, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Aventura, Fla. Aventura Police said two groups of people had begun fighting in the mall when shots rang out. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI – A shooting at an upscale South Florida shopping mall that erupted from a fight between two groups of people left three persons injured Saturday afternoon and sent anxious shoppers fleeing, police and local reports say.

Live aerial television news footage showed people scattering outside the Aventura Mall after reports of gunfire. Law enforcement vehicles could be seen converging outside the complex and blocking roads.

Aventura Police said two groups of people had begun fighting, sparking the shooting.

One individual in one of the groups produced a gun, and an individual in the other group also drew a gun and fired the weapon, said an Aventura police spokesman, Michael Bentolila, in briefing reporters on live television.

Police said the three people injured were being treated at hospitals and their injuries were not life-threatening.

Aventura Police later tweeted that authorities had “several suspects" in custody who were being questioned by detectives. Police had no immediate report on what touched off the incident and did not immediately release the identities of those in custody or injured.

After the shooting, all patrons and employees were escorted from the shopping complex and officials were restricting access to the mall until further notice, police said.

Aventura City Manager Ron Wasson told The Miami Herald that authorities were sweeping the area in case someone dropped a firearm.