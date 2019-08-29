McDonald's partners with DoorDash to offer McDelivery in Roanoke, Lynchburg

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

ROANOKE, Va. - If you love McDonald's fries, you're in for a treat.

The fast-food chain is partnering with DoorDash to expand its McDelivery service to Roanoke and Lynchburg.

Starting now, if you live in Roanoke or Lynchburg, you can order McDonald's through the DoorDash app or website.

McDonald's says this is a part of its effort to offer new levels of convenience.

Until September 9, new DoorDash customers can use the code "DASHMCD" for $5 off their first McDonald's order of $15 or more.

