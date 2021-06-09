Partly Cloudy icon
Wren Williams upset highlights Virginia House of Delegates primaries

In our region, there is one Democratic primary and three Republican primaries

Jeff Williamson
Digital Content Manager

Election Results
Derek Kitts narrowly defeated Tara Orlando for the Democratic nomination in House of Delegates District 7. Wren Williams defeated Del. Charles Poindexter for the Republican nomination in House of Delegates District 9. In District 22, Del. Kathy Byron beat Isaiah Knight and in District 24, Del. Ronnie Campbell defeated Mark Reed.
ROANOKE, Va. – In addition to the statewide races, some House of Delegate districts are holding primaries.

In the District 9 Republican Primary, Wren Williams upset longtime Del. Charles Poindexter. Poindexter was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2007. In 2013, 2015 and 2019, he did not face an opponent in the general election.

House of Delegates - District 9 Primary

District 9 covers Patrick County, as well as parts of Franklin and Henry counties

Wren Williams(R)
4,21063%
Charles Poindexter(R)
Incumbent
2,49337%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(42 / 42)

In lone Democratic primary, which is in District 7, Derek Kitts narrowly beat Tara Orlando.

House of Delegates - District 7 Primary

District 7 covers Floyd County, as well as parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties

Derek Kitts(D)
1,33153%
Tara Orlando(D)
1,17447%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(33 / 33)

Huge heartfelt thank you to the many folks that believed in what we stand for and gave us their vote and support. We...

Posted by Tara P. Orlando for Delegate on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

In District 22, another longtime delegate, Kathy Byron, was able to defeat her challenger, Isaiah Knight, in her GOP primary.

House of Delegates - District 22 Primary

District 22 covers parts of Lynchburg, as well as parts of Bedford, Campbell and Franklin counties

Kathy Byron(R)
Incumbent
2,97679%
Isaiah Knight(R)
78321%
97% of Precincts Reporting

(32 / 33)

