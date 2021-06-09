Wren Williams upset highlights Virginia House of Delegates primaries

Derek Kitts narrowly defeated Tara Orlando for the Democratic nomination in House of Delegates District 7. Wren Williams defeated Del. Charles Poindexter for the Republican nomination in House of Delegates District 9. In District 22, Del. Kathy Byron beat Isaiah Knight and in District 24, Del. Ronnie Campbell defeated Mark Reed.

ROANOKE, Va. – In addition to the statewide races, some House of Delegate districts are holding primaries.

In the District 9 Republican Primary, Wren Williams upset longtime Del. Charles Poindexter. Poindexter was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2007. In 2013, 2015 and 2019, he did not face an opponent in the general election.

House of Delegates - District 9 Primary District 9 covers Patrick County, as well as parts of Franklin and Henry counties

In lone Democratic primary, which is in District 7, Derek Kitts narrowly beat Tara Orlando.

House of Delegates - District 7 Primary District 7 covers Floyd County, as well as parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties

Huge heartfelt thank you to the many folks that believed in what we stand for and gave us their vote and support. We... Posted by Tara P. Orlando for Delegate on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

In District 22, another longtime delegate, Kathy Byron, was able to defeat her challenger, Isaiah Knight, in her GOP primary.

