Wren Williams upset highlights Virginia House of Delegates primaries

ROANOKE, Va. – In addition to the statewide races, some House of Delegate districts are holding primaries.
In the District 9 Republican Primary, Wren Williams upset longtime Del. Charles Poindexter. Poindexter was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2007. In 2013, 2015 and 2019, he did not face an opponent in the general election.
House of Delegates - District 9 Primary
District 9 covers Patrick County, as well as parts of Franklin and Henry counties
Wren Williams(R)
Charles Poindexter(R)Incumbent
(42 / 42)
In lone Democratic primary, which is in District 7, Derek Kitts narrowly beat Tara Orlando.
House of Delegates - District 7 Primary
District 7 covers Floyd County, as well as parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties
Derek Kitts(D)
Tara Orlando(D)
(33 / 33)
In District 22, another longtime delegate, Kathy Byron, was able to defeat her challenger, Isaiah Knight, in her GOP primary.
House of Delegates - District 22 Primary
District 22 covers parts of Lynchburg, as well as parts of Bedford, Campbell and Franklin counties
Kathy Byron(R)Incumbent
Isaiah Knight(R)
(32 / 33)