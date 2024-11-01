Virginia general election results for Lynchburg on Nov. 5, 2024
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Lynchburg here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the city voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 race and the Member City Council race, first, second, third, and fourth ward.
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 17,097 votes in Lynchburg while Joe Biden (D) received 18,048 votes. This equates to 47% of the vote for Trump and 49.6% of the vote for Biden.
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 18)
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 13,582 votes in Lynchburg while Corey Stewart (R) received 12,238
votes. This equates to 50.6% of the vote for Kaine and 45.6% of the vote for Stewart.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 18)
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 18)
Cameron E. Craddock Howe(I)
00%
Jacqueline H."Jac" Timmer(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 5)
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 4)
Taormina D. "Tori" Howard (I)
00%
Rodney L. Hubbard Sr.(R)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 4)
James E. Coleman Jr.(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 5)
Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:
Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:
Get the latest Virginia election news here
Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
About the Author
Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.