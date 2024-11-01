Skip to main content
Virginia general election results for Lynchburg on Nov. 5, 2024

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Decision 2024 (WDIV)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Lynchburg here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the city voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 race and the Member City Council race, first, second, third, and fourth ward.

Lynchburg

U.S. President - Lynchburg

In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 17,097 votes in Lynchburg while Joe Biden (D) received 18,048 votes. This equates to 47% of the vote for Trump and 49.6% of the vote for Biden.

Candidate

Votes

%

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris(D)
00%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump(R)
00%
Jill Stein
Jill Stein(G)
00%
Chase Oliver
Chase Oliver(L)
00%
Claudia De la Cruz
Claudia De la Cruz(I)
00%
Cornel West
Cornel West(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 18)

U.S. Senate - Lynchburg

In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 13,582 votes in Lynchburg while Corey Stewart (R) received 12,238 votes. This equates to 50.6% of the vote for Kaine and 45.6% of the vote for Stewart.

Candidate

Votes

%

Tim Kaine
Tim Kaine*(D)
00%
Hung Cao
Hung Cao(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 18)

U.S. House - District 5 - Lynchburg

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria Witt (D)
00%
John McGuire III(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 18)

Lynchburg Member City Council - First Ward

Candidate

Votes

%

Randy Smith
Randy Smith(D)
00%
Cameron E. Craddock Howe
Cameron E. Craddock Howe(I)
00%
Jacqueline H."Jac" Timmer
Jacqueline H."Jac" Timmer(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5)

Lynchburg Member City Council - Fourth Ward

Candidate

Votes

%

Chris Faraldi *(R)
00%
April Watson (D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Lynchburg Member City Council - Second Ward

Candidate

Votes

%

Sterling Wilder *(D)
00%
Taormina D. "Tori" Howard (I)
00%
Rodney L. Hubbard Sr.(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Lynchburg Member City Council - Third Ward

Candidate

Votes

%

James E. Coleman Jr.(D)
00%
Curt Diemer(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5)

