Politics

Democrat Jay Jones wins 2025 Virginia attorney general race

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Jay Jones has won the 2025 attorney general election in Virginia. (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

In a tight race, Democratic candidate Jay Jones has beaten incumbent Attorney General Jason Miyares in the 2025 Virginia attorney general race.

This was seen as the most competitive amongst this year’s statewide races following a controversy in October regarding controversial text messages sent by Jay Jones in 2022.

Early voting began on September 19, and hundreds of thousands of Virginians cast their ballots before Election Day.

Here‘s a breakdown of the results:

Virginia Attorney General

Candidate

Votes

%

Jay Jones

Jay Jones(D)

1,712,04753%
Jason Miyares

Jason Miyares*(R)

1,518,78647%
*Incumbent
99.7% of Precincts Reporting

(2,525 / 2,533)

