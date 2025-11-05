Democrat Jay Jones wins 2025 Virginia attorney general race

Jay Jones has won the 2025 attorney general election in Virginia.

In a tight race, Democratic candidate Jay Jones has beaten incumbent Attorney General Jason Miyares in the 2025 Virginia attorney general race.

This was seen as the most competitive amongst this year’s statewide races following a controversy in October regarding controversial text messages sent by Jay Jones in 2022.

Early voting began on September 19, and hundreds of thousands of Virginians cast their ballots before Election Day.

Here‘s a breakdown of the results:

