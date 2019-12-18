Virginia man receives 5 life sentences for rape, forcible sodomy of a child, creating child pornography in ‘dungeons of abuse’

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to rape and forcible sodomy of a child, as well as dozens of charges of creating child pornography.

Raymond Harry, 35, pleaded guilty at the last minute to four counts of rape of a child, one count of forcible sodomy and 50 counts of production of child pornography, according to Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire.

Judge Timothy Sanner sentenced Harry to five mandatory life sentences and an additional 100 mandatory years in prison.

“This is one of the vilest and most disgusting cases I have seen in my 20 years of handling these cases. The Defendant made a mistake when he thought he could escape to Louisa County. Most predators know of the active Child Safety Initiative in Louisa County and stay away. The Defendant stole the child’s innocence and we are happy the Court appropriately sentenced the thief to five mandatory life sentences and an additional 100 years of mandatory time in prison,” said McGuire.

The following details of this case were presented by the McGuire’s office in a news release announcing Harry’s sentence:

On Oct. 9, 2018, a Virginia State Police interdiction trooper stopped Harry’s vehicle in Louisa County and arrested him for transporting a large amount of meth into the Commonwealth for the purpose of sale or distribution.

While in jail, Harry called his sister and asked her to go to his RV and delete all data on his phones and in his email accounts, according to McGuire.

She went to the RV and found videos and still images of Harry sexually abusing a child.

She called their father and told him about the abuse and he promptly reported the crimes to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

Before his father turned in Harry, he made bond on the drug charge and moved his RV to Louisa County.

On Dec. 1, 2018, a detective from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, joined by an Internet Crimes Against Children detective from Middlesex County, requested the assistance of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant on the RV.

Law enforcement officers rescued the child at about 8 a.m. on Dec. 1 and quickly apprehended Harry.

They found a pistol and cell phone in his coat pocket.

When they searched the RV, they found numerous cell phones, digital media storage devices, drugs, drug paraphernalia, guns, and observed a “den of hell.”

The State Police and ICAC forensic examiners reviewed all of the digital media storage devices which revealed horrific rape and sexual abuse photos and videos.

The evidence revealed that his RV and places he stayed were his dungeons of abuse.

He set up cameras, produced, directed and carried out violent rape and sexual abuse of the child.

The videos and photos documented his crimes and his almost head to toe tattoos identified him in the photos and videos.

Detectives also identified props he used in his rape scenes, including sexual toys, duct tape, bondage devices and a cage. Shockingly, the videos also documented Harry providing meth or other drugs to the child before rapes.

Harry was released from prison for a violent felony two years ago and returned to Spotsylvania. When he returned, he had access to the child.

Subsequently, he groomed the child for about a year prior to his arrest.