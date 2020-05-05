Virginia sees 764 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 20,256 statewide

Published: May 5, 2020, 9:25 am Updated: May 5, 2020, 10:04 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 20,256 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 5.

Starting April 21, VDH began counting probable cases in addition to coronavirus cases confirmed by testing.

Tuesday’s total of 20,256 cases marks an increase from 19,492 on Monday 18,671 on Sunday, 17,731 on Saturday, 16,901 on Friday, 15,846 on Thursday, 14,961 on Wednesday and 14,339 on Tuesday.

Here is a breakdown of the 764 new cases in Virginia:

219 new cases in Fairfax County

77 new cases in Prince William County

45 new cases in Chesterfield County

43 new cases in Alexandria City

37 new cases in Loudoun County

34 new cases in Buckingham County

30 new cases in Arlington County

28 new cases in Harrisonburg

21 new cases in Henrico County

20 new cases in Stafford County

19 new cases in Richmond

16 new cases in Shenandoah County and Manassas City

15 new cases in Suffolk County

13 new cases in Rockingham County

12 new cases in Norfolk

11 new cases in Spotsylvania County

9 new cases in Chesapeake

8 new cases in Manassas Park

7 new cases in Fauquier County

6 new cases in Frederick County, Winchester and Virginia Beach

5 new cases in Culpeper County and Warren County

4 new cases in Accomack County, Portsmouth, Hanover County, Williamsburg and Salem

3 new cases in Prince Edward County

2 new cases in Caroline County, Amelia County, Clarke County, Dinwiddie County, Montgomery County, Orange County and Waynesboro

1 new case Northampton County, Charlottesville City, Essex County, Amherst County, King George County, Lynchburg, Newport News, Southampton County, Roanoke City, York County, Bedford County, Botetourt County, Charlotte County, Colonial Heights, Craig County, Grayson County, Greene County, Isle of Wight County, King William County, Louisa County, Madison County, Petersburg, Pittsylvania County, Poquoson, Rockbridge County and Washington County

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Tuesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 127,938 people have been tested.